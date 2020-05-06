One of the lawyers working in the Attorney General's office during the prosecution of alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech has left and joined the defence team.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca, formerly a member of the AG’s litigation team, tendered his resignation.

Mercieca had not worked on the prosecution of Fenech during his time at the AG.

Fenech, who stands charged with conspiring to have the late Caruana Galizia assassinated in a 2017 car bomb, is being defended by Gianluca Caruana Curran, an associate in the De Marco law firm.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Mercieca said he had left the AG’s Office to commence his legal practice as a self-employed lawyer.

"In this capacity I am assisting the defence team of Yorgen Fenech which is composed of Dr Marion Camilleri and Dr Gianluca Caruana Curran," he said.

"During my time with the Attorney General’s Office I was never involved either directly or indirectly in Yorgen Fenech’s case or any other cases which have anything to do with the circumstances surrounding the case."

Times of Malta is also informed that Mercieca is now representing Fenech in a Constitutional Case.

Sources in the judiciary have said the move raises concerns over the integrity of the AG's prosecution into the man believed to have ordered the assassination of the journalist.

Mercieca is the son of former Labour MP and surgeon ophthalmologist Franco Mercieca.

Meanwhile, sources told Times of Malta that a close colleague of Mercieca, who was also a member of the AG’s prosecution team, has also decided to move to the private sector in the past few weeks.

This lawyer, whose identity Times of Malta has not yet confirmed, has joined the law firm of former Home Affairs Minister, today Labour MP, Manuel Mallia.

Mallia had formerly been business partners with Caruana Curran’s mother - prominent criminal lawyer Giannella Caruana Curran, daughter of late president emeritus De Marco.