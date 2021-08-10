Conclusions and recommendations of the board of inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are being undermined, as the government pays lip service while deflecting its responsibility to address their implications, Moviment Graffitti said on Tuesday.

In a statement, it noted that the inquiry found abundant evidence of the "deep, intimate, and inappropriate ties" between the highest levels of public administration and big business.

These ties led to the grave actions committed by elements of the State, centrally orchestrated from the Office of the Prime Minister, to "shackle and silence" Caruana Galizia because her journalism was a threat to the powerful financial interests arising from the “incestuous marriage” between politics and business.

It noted that the Minister for Justice, whose remit it is to ensure that this culture of impunity is eradicated, has been shown to have the closest of ties with the businessman accused of being the mastermind of the murder.

The same minister claimed to have a firm conviction that he has always acted with integrity, despite the board of inquiry’s conclusion that no member of that parliamentary group did so when choosing to defend the indefensible actions of former minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

“It is inconceivable that a State found to have facilitated an assassination through the many and widespread instances of dereliction of responsibility that led to private interests being given a higher priority than the public good can hope to fix the situation through a minister whose deep, intimate, and inappropriate relationship to those same private interests is documented, public, and pathetic,” Graffitti said.

It added that if the people continued to trust “evidently compromised individuals'” reassurances of their own integrity, “we will all be a Ġaħan”.

Graffitti noted that although there are many structural improvements to be made, Yorgen Fenech’s “bosom buddy” should not be the one making them.