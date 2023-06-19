A monument dedicated to the late Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici will be erected in Castille Square, not far from another monument dedicated to a former prime minister - George Borg Olivier.

Artists interested in designing a bronze statue in memory of Mifsud Bonnici can submit their proposal with Heritage Malta and the Culture Ministry as of Monday.

Born and raised in Cospicua, Mifsud Bonnici died last November, aged 89. A lawyer by profession, he served as prime minister between December 1984 and May 1987, having been chosen by Mintoff as his successor.

Known to friends and foes simply as Karmenu or KMB, Mifsud Bonnici had a chequered public career which saw him fighting Mintoff in his dispute with the Church in the 1960s, only to become the point of Mintoff’s spear in a new Church-State dispute in the 1980s before finally taking over from Mintoff himself in 1984.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici launching the call for proposals for the design of the monument in honour of the late Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On Monday, Heritage Malta and the Culture Ministry launched a call for designs for a figurative bronze sculpture in honour of Mifsud Bonnici. The style of the monument will be the prerogative of the chosen artist. Each artist can submit up to two designs.

The indicative budget for the design and construction of the monument is about €150,000.

The deadline for submissions is mid-September, and the tentative date for the announcement of short-listed candidates is September 26.

A jury will evaluate the submitted projects and will also review the tentative breakdown of costs submitted with each entry.

Heritage Malta's CEO Noel Zammit said it was a privilege to announce the creation of another monument that will be preserved by the heritage agency.

"A monument's highest value is to be able to, across centuries, evoke a nation's collective identity and be a link between the past and present."

Monuments in memory of former prime ministers Dom Mintoff and Paul Boffa can also be found in Castille Square.

Addressing the launch of the call for proposals on Monday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici recalled how the country mourned Mifsud Bonnici when news broke of his demise last year.

"I remember how in parliament, both sides of the house paid tribute to his values, hard work, and qualities," he said.

"I hope this monument reflects his qualities, achievements for our country and his hard work."

Last week, a separate monument in honour of Mintoff was inaugurated in a garden in Paola.

The proposal brief and all relevant information can be found here.