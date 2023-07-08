Steve Libreri has been appointed prison welfare commissioner, the Home Affairs Ministry announced in a statement on Saturday.

Libreri has spent the past 15 years working within the social sphere in various public sector roles, most recently as Director for the Directorate for the Child Protection Services within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

He was educated at the University of Malta and the University of Leicester.

As prison welfare commissioner, Libreri will be responsible for ensuring that prisoners’ rights are being respected while serving time at Corradino Correctional Facility. He can also investigate complaints lodged by inmates.

The post has been vacant since late April, when the previous commissioner, Mauro Farrugia, resigned just 12 weeks into the job, citing “personal circumstances”.

Farrugia had in turn taken over from Christopher Siegersma, who was promoted to CCF director earlier this year.

In a statement, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Libreri on the new appointment and said he wanted to see the commissioner’s role strengthened in the years to come. Camilleri also thanked Farrugia for his work within the sector.

Libreri was appointed by President George Vella, acting on a recommendation by the Home Affairs Minister.