The commissioner for the welfare of prisoners resigned on Thursday, less than 12 weeks after being appointed to the role.

Mauro Farrugia said he was stepping down due to personal circumstances.

"Over the past months I was fortunate to work with inmates and I gave my hundred per cent [to the job," he wrote on Facebook.

"Personal circumstances made it difficult for me to continue giving my hundred per cent for inmates' welfare, and it was for this reason that I asked to be transferred because I feel that the person who does this job should dedicate their utmost."

His replacement has not been announced.

Farrugia, 45, was appointed commissioner on February 3, replacing Christopher Siegersma, who had just become the new prison boss.

He has had vast experience in the social sector and has occupied several management roles in the public sector.

A psychology graduate, he has worked in the sectors of disability, challenging youths, multiculturalism, asylum seekers and people in difficult situations.

He was also previously CEO of the Asylum Seekers Agency.

The role of prisoner welfare commissioner was created in 2021 as part of the government's efforts to implement recommendations made in an inquiry that looked into the way Corradino Correctional Facility was being run.

The inquiry came on the back of a string of prisoner suicides and led to the replacement of controversial prisons director Alex Dalli.

The commissioner is tasked with ensuring that prisoners' rights are being respected and protected while they serve time at the facility and inmates who feel they are being discriminated against can lodge complaints with him.