Steward Healthcare on Thursday defended its investment record in Malta after a report it presented in court was ridiculed by former PN leader Adrian Delia.

Delia has gone to court calling for the annulment of the contract awarded by the government to Vitals Global Healthcare, which was then taken over by Steward. The former opposition leader argued that contract conditions have not been met.

Steward said its report of investment must be reviewed in its entirety and not on a selective basis.

"Dr Delia’s deliberate act of omitting key projects and investments made in the last years in the three hospitals does not do justice to the hard work of SHCM’s team and its stakeholders," it said.

Steward currently manages Gozo Hospital, Karin Grech and St Luke's.

The company said its report demonstrated the significant amount of work and many millions it had invested to upgrade services, infrastructure and equipment at the hospitals.

"Both the large, significant and more visible projects as well as the so called 'smaller' projects quoted by Dr Delia are equally important when running a hospital."

It said that key projects left out by former leader of the Opposition included the state-of-the-art Barts and the London School of Medicine (QMUL) and the refurbishment and upgrades of Gozo's Hospital's Emergency Department.

Karin Grech Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital (SLH) campus also saw an upgrade of the Physiotherapy Department and a new Orthotics and Prosthetics Unit.

The ortho gym at the newly refurbished Physiotherapy Department in Karin Grech Hospital.

It said the number of ventilators in Gozo Hospital increased to an unprecedented 25 units, thanks to Steward’s international supply chain.

The investment, Steward said, demonstrated its ongoing commitment to improve the quality of its services for the benefit of patients, staff and the communities it serves.