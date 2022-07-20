How many times do we complain about the littered streets, the crumbling paint, the cracked benches and shrivelled shrubs? Many will grumble and keep on walking through their town or village, while others will resort to complaining on social media.

One woman has decided to stop grumbling and start doing something about it. For Isabel Warrington, our home towns are intrinsically a part of our home and we can become actively involved in looking after them.

“I feel we Maltese are very good at complaining, but we don’t want to get our hands dirty and we don’t want to be the first to take the initiative at changing things for fear of looking stupid,” Isabel said.

So, she decided to start with her home town of Senglea, which she believes has been neglected for far too long, despite its tons of potential, like other towns and villages.

‘If you want to start something, start somewhere.’ Actress and artist Isabel Warrington standing near a planter she painted. Photo: Cyril Sancereau

Isabel, a well-known actress and artist, set up the Facebook group ‘Senglea Community Gardens’ to round up locals who want to make a difference for the love of their community. Her aim was to give the community a sense of pride and ownership of the town.

In her case, she recalls, it all started with one abandoned planter sitting a few metres away from her house.

“The plants it once contained had died a long time ago and people were using it as a dustbin. So, one evening last summer I decided to take some plants from my roof and transplant them to this planter. I cleaned out the rubbish and watered the plants regularly. After a while, people stopped using it as a dustbin and now the plants thrive.

“I truly believe that if people start to see a cleaner town full of vegetation, they will be less inclined to litter. Plants, trees and greenery in general are vital for our mental and physical health. Our relationship with nature is not a healthy one on this island. The very source of life that sustains us is what we treat with the most brutality... Planting trees on centre strips and along new roads is good, however we have neglected our towns entirely.”

Meanwhile, she had noticed that Andrea Debono Square had been in a rundown state for the 10 years she lived here. She presented a vision for it to the new mayor, Clive Pulis, who was very forthcoming. She applied for funding from the Arts Council Malta to paint a mural on the long wall that overlooks the square, but the request was not accepted.

“I was a little demoralised as it would have kick-started the upgrading of the square. It was time for a rethink but applying for funding and all the time and red tape that goes with it are a passion killer for me. Less than a year later, the lack of greenery and the continued degradation of our urban and rural landscape were getting to me.

“So, fuelled by anger and frustration, I decided to channel those feelings into something positive. My motto in life is: if you want to start something, start somewhere.”

Through her Facebook group, Isabel has brought together urban landscapers, gardeners, architects, artists and residents. Over the past months they carried out various street clean-ups, in collaboration with the local council. Several organisations also reached out to collaborate, including St Margaret College Senglea Primary.

On July 27 at 7pm an event at Andrea Debono Square will be held in collaboration with Dawra Madwarna and the local council. The event will include embellishment works by volunteers and idea-sharing on how to improve the area.