The blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag were predominant around Valletta's Triton square, as hundreds came together in solidarity with Ukraine, as the Russian invasion of its neighbouring country enters its third day.

People of all ages, some wearing traditional clothes, called for peace and carried anti-Putin placards. The gathering is one of many happening worldwide, as people take to the streets calling for the immediate stop of the military invasion in Ukraine.

Many protestors carried anti-Putin placards. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Last night, also saw protestors gather outside the Russian embassy in Kappara, where people held candles and placards denouncing the Russian president.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Seven-year-old Mariia, who was among the crowd, had a simple request.

“I am here for peace for my home country, I really enjoy my home country and the rest of my family is there, and I don’t want them to get hurt,” she told Times of Malta.

“So I drew a picture of peace and no war,” she said, showing her simple drawing of two tanks facing each other with a big cross and ‘no war’ written over.

Seven year old Mariia and her drawing as she called for peace for her country. Photo: Jonathan Borg

RELATED STORIES 'The silence frightens me': Maltese man in Ukraine as Russian missiles fall

Russia says Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks

Another protester said: “We are here to support our home country, we are kind people, and we want to show support with kind words."

Ukrainians stood together to sing their national anthem, some were in tears, amid the thoughts that their loved ones were trying to take shelter from explosions.

“My sister and nephews are stuck in Kiev with no way out. They are in big danger,” said Svetlana, who has been living in Malta for over 20 years.

“They have to go down to the metro station in the evening to take shelter, and in the morning they go home to simply wash and then go back to the shelters. It is not safe anymore.”

Sergiy, another protester, said his country needs weapons and troops to defend itself as well as tough sanctions against Russia to stop Putin's crimes.

Another man, Taras, and his partner carried a banner reading “Malta let Ukrainians in.”

Currently, Ukraine is on Malta’s COVID-19 dark red list, which means travel to and from Ukraine is banned except for exceptional circumstances and only with prior authorisation.

“The travel restriction is one of the reasons why our families are stuck in Ukraine. But now the situation has gotten worse, as there is no transport in their towns, as Russian soldiers continue to enter and take over,” Taras said.

Some 50,000 have fled Ukraine in just 48 hours, with the invasion having sparked fears of wider conflict in Europe.

One woman holds the Ukrainian flag tall and proud amongst the crowd of protestors. Photo: Jonathan Borg