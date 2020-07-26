A man is under arrest after police spotted him climbing a cargo container aboard a ferry heading to Sicily on Sunday morning.

The man is suspected of trying to sneak out of Malta illegally.

He was spotted as he climbed the container abord the Virtu Ferries catamaran, which was preparing for a scheduled Sunday morning trip to Pozzallo, Sicily.

Police officers quickly surrounded the container and arrested the man as he lay on top of it.

Video posted to Facebook showed an officer wearing a high-visibility jacket handcuff the man who lay on top of the structure.

No information about the man’s aged or nationality were available at the time of writing.

Just last week, police caught a man hiding underneath a trailer truck as it was being driven onto the Sicily catamaran, in a similar stowayaway attempt. That man, aged 24 and from Sudan, was jailed for six months after being arraigned that same day.