Many families headed to Mġarr on Sunday for the annual Strawberry Festival organised by the locality.

The festival brings together farmers, chefs, artists, and musicians and a perfect day out for friends, family, and food lovers

Various strawberry-themed snacks, desserts, jams, gourmet dishes and beverages, as well as strawberry wine, were available.

The festival also included traditional music and folk dance, artisan stalls and craftsmen and women showcasing their work.

Strawberry delights. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It was all about strawberries. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli