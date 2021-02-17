Birkirkara scored a goal in each half to see off Valletta in a hard-fought encounter at the National Stadium.

Goals from Luke Montebello and substitute Caio Prado did the trick for the Stripes who endured some anxious moments throughout the match and had to be grateful to goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone who preserved their lead with some fine saves.

The win was a major boost for Birkirkara’s European hopes as the Stripes have now leapfrogged Sliema Wanderers into fourth place on 37 points, one ahead of Sliema Wanderers.

On the other hand, Valletta will feel hard-done to have left the National Stadium without points as the Citizens played arguably their best match under coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes and will be ruing their failure of converting their clear-cut chances which in the end cost them the match.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta