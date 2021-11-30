Strong northerly winds that saw ferry services cancelled and uprooted trees on Monday are forecast to continue on Tuesday morning, but should ease off later in the day.

Gale-force winds forced the cancellation of ferry services between Malta and Sicily and uprooted some trees, one of which fell on a car in Mosta.

Another blocked the Valletta ring road. No one was injured.

The harsh weather conditions saw Virtu Ferries and Ponte cancel their Monday and Tuesday morning trips to Sicily.

Winds will continue to lash the island on Tuesday morning.

Winds expected to ease off throughout Tuesday

The weather is expected remain gusty with a north westerly Force 7 wind gradually easing to Force 5 over the course of the morning.

It will then decrease gradually from Force 3 to 4 by the evening, according to the meteorological office.

Vicious winds whipped across Malta on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures for the coming week will range from highs of 19°C to lows of 11°C.

On Tuesday morning the police told Times of Malta that they had not received any reports of injuries or major incidents related to the strong winds.