Post-secondary students can now apply for grants and stipends, with applications open on Friday morning.

Thousands of students studying post-secondary, vocational and tertiary level are entitled to receive a stipend payment every four weeks covering the scholastic year, receiving a total of 10 stipend payments a year.

Students applying for a stipend for the first time can do so starting Friday. Students repeating a year or those who have changed their course or institution completely can also file an application.

Those who will be continuing their course with no changes, do not need to re-apply.

Education Minister Clifton Grima, alongside the new Stipend & Grants logo. Photo: Giulia Magri

The announcement was made by Education Minister Clifton Grima, along with members of the Stipend Office, during a press conference at MCAST, Paola, on Friday.

The press conference also announced the rebranding of the students' maintenance grant board. Along with a new logo, the board is now ‘Stipends and Grants’, and the rebranding includes a simpler and easier application process for stipends.

Where and how does a student apply?

Applications are now open and can be found on this website. To apply, students need an active e-ID, a valid IBAN, a school leaving certificate and a JobsPlus certificate (even if they have never worked before).

Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Students who apply in December will not receive their first stipend, which is also paid at the beginning of December.

The amount students receive depends on the classification of their course; all courses are divided into three types of classification, ‘general’, ‘prescribed’ and ‘high priority’.

Students are also eligible for a one-time grant, which they receive at the beginning of their studies.

Students who face financial problems, illness or an illness in the family can get a subsidised supplement.

€33 million spent on stipends and grants

Speaking during the press conference, Grima said around 17,000 students are eligible for stipends and grants this scholastic year, which amounts to an investment of €33 million.

"Students are the centre of our service, and as a minister, I will ensure that all students' dreams become a reality," he said.

"Stipends are important, and have been around for years to continue pushing our students to gain their full potential and the results they want."

Grima reminded his audience that students' stipend increased by 10 per cent over the past year, as a result of a Budget 2022 measure. He also added that students working part-time up to 25 hours weekly have also continued to receive their stipend.

"We are working hard to increase those hours (working part-time), increase stipends and that we continue to support our students," he said.