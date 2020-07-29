Students want to know if there is a plan in place should the COVID-19 situation in the country continue to worsen and new restrictions are declared.

In a statement, the Studenti Demokristjani Maltin expressed concern that no information about the organisation of O and A level examinations had been forthcoming as yet.

Examinations are scheduled to take place in August and September after the traditional May examination sessions were called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

SDM said that any contingency plan in place should be discussed with interested parties and communicated with all concerned students at the earliest possible time.

Students must be advised accordingly and urgently, it said.