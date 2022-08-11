The SummerDaze Festival is set to return after an absence of two years brought about by the COVID pandemic.

The festival, spread over seven days in Ta' Qali, will include the participation Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo on August 15.

Deejay Times’s Albertino, Fargetta, Molella & Prezioso, J AX, Baby K, Corona, ICE Mc and Meduza will perform on August 17.

The €3 entrance fee includes a reusable glass.

RELATED STORIES Special bus routes to operate for SummerDaze

Some 70,000 people are expected to turn up.