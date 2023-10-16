Police superintendent Maurice Curmi has been suspended after he tested positive for cocaine, almost three years after being charged in connection with drugs, Times of Malta can confirm.

Curmi, who holds one of the most senior police ranks, tested positive for the drug on Friday, after being subjected to a test by police authorities.

Sources confirmed that the police authorities had kept the superintendent's past behaviour in mind and kept a close check.

They said the force would not tolerate any abusive or unlawful behaviour and was ready to go after any official who broke the rules, even if they were senior officials.

Curmi had also tested positive for cocaine almost three years ago - in January 2021 - but was acquitted by the end of the year because the test used on him was valid for clinical and not legal purposes.

The Public Service Commission disciplinary board that heard his case back then concluded that the police authorities obtained no tangible proof or evidence that he had anything to do with the drug because the toxicology test was carried out at a Mater Dei laboratory and was valid for clinical purposes, but not for medico-legal purposes.

Questions about the most recent case have been sent to the police.