An alleged drug runner, involved in a drug importation ring that was busted by the police in February, leading to the confiscation of some 21 kilograms of cannabis grass worth €420,000, has been granted bail.

Anthony Delia, a 47-year old Senglea resident, was arraigned over his alleged role in drug trafficking conspiracy after allegedly telling police how he would get around €500 for each delivery run following importation of the drug from Sicily.

His two alleged co-conspirators, Rosario Posata, a 32-year old pastry chef and Giuseppe Schepis, 29, both Sicilian-born living at St Paul’s Bay, are facing separate proceedings.

Investigators had zeroed in on the suspects after weeks of surveillance of a Peugeot van inside which they subsequently discovered a fridge and chest freezer stuffed with some 20 packets of cannabis grass, weighing around 21 kilograms with an estimated street value of €420,000.

Delia had allegedly driven the van on five delivery trips, getting paid €500 for each trip, the prosecution later explained.

His lawyers, Franco Debono and Michael Sciriha filed a fresh application for bail before the Criminal Court after a previous request had been turned down by the Magistrates’ Court, arguing that Delia had strong ties in Malta, a stable job and would abide by all court conditions.

Moreover, important evidence had been preserved at this stage, they said.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, upheld the request against a deposit of €10,000, a personal guarantee of €30,000, signing of the bail book three times weekly and a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Lawyer Ryan Ellul was also defence counsel.