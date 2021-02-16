One of two suspect drug traffickers arraigned in separate proceedings in December, following a massive haul of drugs, cars, gold and cash worth almost €800,000, has been granted bail.

Melvin Debono, a 29-year-old Paola resident, had been arrested in the police raid alongside 40-year-old Dean Martin, following weeks of surveillance by the police, subsequently pleading not guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and other offences.

Debono had also been separately charged with breaching three bail decrees, the last of which had been handed down days before the drug arrests, in separate proceedings linking him to a shooting incident in Senglea.

As proceedings continued separately against the two alleged drug traffickers, a number of civilian and police witnesses testified.

Over a number of sittings, the court heard how a police search at Debono’s home had yielded cannabis and cocaine, as well as cash stacked inside a wall safe.

When Debono’s case resumed on Tuesday, one police officer testified that the safe contained both cash and jewellery and that the accused had told investigators that there was nothing illegal about that, further explaining that he was a car dealer.

Inside a garage used by the accused, police had come across two vehicles bearing license plates, “HORROR” and “IL-QUWS”.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, upheld a fresh application by Debono’s lawyers, granting the accused bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €25,000.

Proceedings against the other accused, who is currently under preventive custody, are set to continue next week.

The case continues.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Steven Ryan Micallef and Omar Caruana are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are assisting Debono.