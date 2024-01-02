The prime suspect in the New Year’s Day murder of Eric Borg confessed to police officers as he was being arrested, sources told Times of Malta on Tuesday.

Noel Azzopardi, 39, is expected to be arraigned and charged with Borg’s death.

He gave himself up to police in Rabat on Monday afternoon, as officers began a manhunt following the Triq il-Fidloqqom shooting.

Borg, a 27-year-old cab driver, was found bleeding on a pavement in the street close to his home. He had been shot twice using a shotgun. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources told Times of Malta that Azzopardi walked into the Rabat police station and gave himself up. His confession was captured on the officers’ bodycams.

The two men had reportedly argued in the hours preceding the shooting.

Under Maltese law, the police have 48 hours to arraign a criminal suspect from the moment of arrest, meaning they must charge Azzopardi in court by Wednesday afternoon.

Sources told Times of Malta that he is being represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Alex Miruzzi .

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry.