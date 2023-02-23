A man is under arrest on suspicion of having committed three hold-ups in Birkirkara within days of each other.

The police said the 37-year-old was arrested in Hamrun on Thursday morning after an investigation which included analysis of CCTV footage. He is expected to be taken to court in the coming days.

The thefts followed the same pattern, with the man, hooded and wielding a knife demanding cash at three shops before running away.