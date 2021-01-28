A man who allegedly set a policeman’s car on fire on new year’s eve, later claiming that he had meant to target someone else’s vehicle, was granted bail by a magistrate on Thursday.

Denilson Manicaro, 21 of Paola, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of setting a Toyota Vitz on fire in Tarxien.

The policeman took the witness earlier this week in ongoing proceedings against the alleged arsonist whom he claimed to know through previous investigations in the course of his duties.

The car was extensively damaged and original documents, including the logbook and insurance policy, were destroyed, the court was told.

Prosecuting Inspector Mario Xiberras testified that the accused had admitted to the arson but explained that he had meant to target a vehicle belonging to someone else whom he had a dispute with. Then he refused to give further information.

A fresh request for bail was upheld after defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia argued that the victim had now testified and also pointing out the accused’s cooperation in investigations.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €900 and a personal guarantee of €4100.

The case continues.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Jeffrey Scicluna and Paul Camilleri are prosecuting.