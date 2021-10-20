Two men suspected of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia four years ago, have been called into an action for damages filed by the journalist’s heirs against five other suspects linked to the assassination.

Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and his alleged associate Jamie Vella, currently facing compilation of evidence proceedings over their alleged involvement in the 2017 car bomb explosion, have been formally admitted into the action for damages.

Last year Peter Caruana Galizia, the journalist’s husband, together with the couple’s sons Matthew, Andrew and Paul, instituted civil proceedings for liquidation of damages against business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity to commit the murder, as well as alleged hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio, convicted hitman Vincent Muscat and self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma.

The case was instituted in October 2020, months before the public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination had been concluded.

Following more recent developments, particularly the arrest and arraignment of Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio in February, the victim’s family filed another application in May requesting Robert Agius and Vella to be admitted into the suit.

That request was subsequently upheld by Madam Justice Anna Felice who is presiding over the case before the First Hall, Civil Court.

No decision on including the state in the suit

Meanwhile, a separate request filed by Theuma in August to have the State also called into the suit, is yet to be decided upon.

Theuma’s lawyers, Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima, forwarded the request days after the public inquiry had published its conclusions declaring that the State was to shoulder responsibility for the journalist’s assassination.

However when the case resumed on Wednesday, the court observed that not all parties had yet been served notice of Theuma’s request.

In light of such circumstances the court deferred the case to a later date when verbal submissions are to be heard prior to a decision as to whether the Prime Minister, the State Advocate, the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner are to be called into the suit.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel is assisting the applicants.

Lawyers Anna Mallia, William Cuschieri and Marc Sant are assisting Fenech, the Degiorgios and Muscat respectively.

Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma