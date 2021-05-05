Prosecutors will continue to make their case on Wednesday against fourmen accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and sourcing the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, as the case against them resumes.

Ta’ Maksar brother Adrian Agius stands accused of ordering Chircop’s 2015 murder, with his associate Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio facing charges of having carried out the assassination.

The men in the dock also face charges in connection with the 2017 Caruana Galizia bombing. Police allege that Vella and Adrian Agius' brother, Robert Agius, supplied the bomb used to blow the journalist up.

Another man involved, Vincent Muscat, has been given a presidential pardon in exchange for testimony against the three in the Chircop case. Muscat has also admitted to being among those who placed and detonated the Caruana Galizia bomb, and is serving a 15-year sentence for that crime.

Refresh the page for the latest updates

Live blog

Catching the Maksar brothers on the road

9.36am Another constable, Terence Scibberas, testifies.



Sciberras was also involved in arresting Rober Agius. He repeats what his colleague said: they were driving to Baħrija at 1.15pm when they saw a

Mercedes SUV driving at speed. The car then stopped and the driver spoke to someone else. That someone was Adrian Agius.



“As we stopped next to the two, Robert Agius reversed his car. We blocked his path to prevent him from escaping and ordered him out.”



Other officers approached Adrian Agius and arrested him too.

Licensed firearms

9.33am The witness tells the court that he was also present when Vince Muscat showed the police the getaway route used for the Chircop murder, from Birkirkara to Santa Venera.



Defence lawyer Alfred Abela asks the witness whether the firearms they found were licensed.



“I believe so,” he answers. He says police opened the safes because Robert Agius gave them the keys himself.

Searching Agius' house

9.29am Police then searched Robert Agius’ house. His wife was there.

They found several cars and a metal workbench in the garage.



In the house, they found several mobile phones, another empty DHL parcel, a diary and €25,680 in cash. A small safe contained a firearm and bullets.



Agius’ passport and bank cards were in his bedroom, together with an iPad. There was another safe in a wardrobe there, containing another firearm and 29 bullets. Another cabinet contained hard drives and documents.



Agius was then taken to the police depot.

Arresting Robert Agius

9.24am Police constable Christopher Saliba testifies. Saliba works at the major crimes unit and was involved in the arrest of Robert Agius this past February.

Saliba reveals how the police spotted Agius driving a Mercedes car as they were en route to arrest him.



Police stopped the car and arrested the suspect. He had €240 in cash in his left trouser pocket and €5,000 in cash in his car. Police found a further €49,500 in cash in the back of the car.



Inside the car, police found two pouches containing 33 keys, eight remotes and other items – SIM cards, mobile phones. There was an empty DHL parcel on the dashboard, together with other mobile phones.



The car and its key were both sealed and taken in as evidence.

Bidnija and Theuma

9.15am Inspector Nicholas Vella testifies.



Vella was present at the Caruana Galizia murder scene. He runs through what he saw – a burning Peugeot car in a Bidnija field – and says a magisterial inquiry had then started.

In December 2018, Vella was transferred to the police’s anti-money laundering squad.

That following September, he was part of the team investigating Melvin Theuma (the self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder).

Vella says that when they arrested Theuma in November, he immediately told officers that he wanted to speak to Keith Arnaud and the police commissioner “to pass on information about the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.”

Vella says foreign technical experts were appointed by the magistrate to assess seized items. That's all from him.

Seizures from Vella's home

9.09am Another sergeant, Jeffrey Gerada, takes the witness stand.

Gerada was also involved in the February 23 arrest of Vella.



He recalls Vella opening the door when police showed up at his villa. Officers read him his rights and informed him they were there in connection with Carmel

Chircop’s murder. Vella called his lawyer. His partner was in the bedroom.



Gerada runs through items they seized during their search: UK currency, iPhone boxes, four mobile phones in the kitchen, two SIM card holders - Vodafone and Epic – two guarantee forms for mobiles, another phone in the kitchen cabinet.

They seized five more phones in the hallway.

RELATED STORIES Jamie Vella, the scrapyard owner with ties to organised crime

Gerada repeats what his colleague said about what they found in the garage: cars, passports and cash.

Gerada was also involved in the December 2017 arrests that led to the arraignment of the alleged Caruana Galizia hitmen. The Agius brothers, known as Ta' Maksar, were among those arrested. Gerada identifies the two in court.

Plenty of iPhones and multiple passports

9am Police sergeant Christian Azzopardi is the first to testify.

Azzopardi was involved in the February 2021 arrest of Jamie Vella. He tells the court his orders were to seize devices and documents related to the case.

The arrest happened in Ibraġ. Azzopardi recalls seizing cash and a key. A forensics team combed through the property, room by room.

They found two iPhones in a bedroom and many others – “eight or nine” – in the kitchen.

Inside the garage, they found a Volvo, Mercedes, Citroen and BMW, passports in Vella’s name, a driving licence, business cards, cash in euro and foreign currency. The BMW had foreign number plates.

Items were sealed and signed into evidence. Vella, (who was COVID-19 positive at the time), was taken to Boffa hospital and then into police lockup.

Hearing begins

8.54am Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo takes her place. The court hearing begins.

Armed to the teeth

8.50am There's a very heavy security presence in court this morning: we've counted six armed security guards in the courtroom's main area, with a seventh guard up in the gallery.

The magistrate's deputy registrar takes her place. Proceedings should be starting any minute now.

Accused in court

8.45am All four men facing charges here – the Agius brothers, Vella and Degiorgio - have been escorted to the dock.



They have a word with their respective lawyers. It’s worth recalling who they are:

Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella.

William Cuschieri is representing George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi is representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Vincent Galea is representing the Chircop family.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud is leading the prosecution, assisted by attorney general lawyer George Camilleri.

What happened last time?

8.36am It is the second consecutive day that this court has convened: the Agius brothers and Vella were last in court on Tuesday, when the court heard testimony from Chircop’s widow, first responders at the Chircop murder scene and inspector Kurt Zahra.

Mary Rose Chircop’s testimony provided the most insight into the case. She told the court that one of the accused, Adrian Agius, owed her husband €600,000 at the time of his death. In the subsequent months, she and her son agreed to strike off the debt against a €165,000 payment.

A police inspector testified that before his death, Chircop had been seen speaking heatedly on the phone demanding to know “when are you going to pay?”. The timing of that incident tallied with records of calls between Chircop and Agius, the court heard.

Read our full report of Tuesday's court sitting.

Welcome

8.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We’re at the Valletta law courts, where this complex case is to resume inside hall 22.