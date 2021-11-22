Ericsson said on Monday it was acquiring US cloud-based communications provider Vonage, in the Swedish company’s biggest acquisition in recent memory as it widens its operations beyond its traditional telecommunications equipment business.

The €5.5 billion deal is part of Ericsson’s strategy to expand its presence in wireless enterprise and broaden its global offerings, the company said.

The offer was unanimously approved by Vonage’s board of directors, it said.

Ericsson is among the world’s biggest telecom equipment makers, battling China’s Huawei and Finland’s Nokia in fields such as 5G networks.

At 21 dollars per share, the offer represents a 28 per cent premium over Vonage’s closing price on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday.

Vonage has 120,000 customers, allowing 1m developers access to its API interface, which accounts for 80 % of its annual sales of $1.4bn

Founded in 2001, Vonage offers IP voice telephony and has in recent years developed a cloud-based communications platform.

