Shame on Dry Land, a film co-produced by a Maltese studio, has been selected to premiere at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival.

The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to take place between September 7 and 17 and is renowned for presenting the best of international and Canadian cinema for film lovers and creators.

The festival offers screenings, discussions, workshops and opportunities to meet and learn from Canadian and international filmmakers.

Shame on Dry Land tells the story of an exiled conman, Dimman, who shows up for a lavish wedding in Malta, only to be immersed in the intriguing world of the Swedish online-gambling community.

Dimman’s unexpected appearance at his former best friend’s wedding ignites a desperate and decadent pursuit of redemption, which leads him on a transformative journey.

Directed and written by Swedish director Axel Petersen, the film was co-produced by Maltese studio Pellikola, run by Oliver Mallia. “It is a great honour for Pellikola and the entire local team to see the film selected at such a prestigious festival,” Mallia said.

We look forward to sharing this captivating story with audiences on a global stage - Oliver Mallia

“We look forward to sharing this captivating story with audiences on a global stage.” Apart from premiering at the festival, Shame on Dry Land will be competing against nine other films for the festival’s Platform Prize. Only one winner is selected each year and the Platform Prize is presented to films of “high artistic merit that also demonstrate a strong directional vision”.

Mallia said filming took place last year and the film was shot entirely in Malta, featuring scenes of Paceville and St Julian’s. Maltese actors Erica Muscat and newcomer Owen Sciriha play supporting roles in the film, in which 95 per cent of the crew were locals.

The leads in the film are Swedish actors Joel Spira (Easy Money), Christopher Wagelin (Gentleman and Gangsters) and Julia Sporre (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Still from the Swedish-Maltese film Shame on Dry Land. Photo: Theodor Solin

Further details on the film, which will be released in Malta next year, will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the release of the poster and trailer.

The film received support from Screen Malta, the Malta Film Commission, the Swedish Film Institute and the Swedish Arts Grant Committee.

Last year, the Maltese co-produced film War Sailor was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.