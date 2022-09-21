Cast and producers of the film Carmen will answer questions from the audience on Wednesday after the multiple award-winning Maltese-Canadian film is shown for the first time in a local theatre, the Gozo Citadel Cinema at 7pm.

Described as a movie of hope, Carmen won the best feature film award at the Canadian Film Fest in April and, in June, won ‘Best of Show’ at the Female Eye Film Festival, also in Canada.

Last year, it received the award for Best Cinematography at the Canadian Whistler Film Festival.

Valerie Buhagiar’s script is inspired by her own aunt. Photo: Falkun Films

Carmen is a story of self-discovery. A middle-aged woman has spent her whole life looking after her brother, a priest. After he passes away, she goes on a quest to start a new life.

The film was written and directed by Valerie Buhagiar.

We are very excited to finally share this with the Maltese public. The message of the film is clear: that there is hope in every situation, no matter how bleak,” one of producers, Anika Psaila Savona, told Times of Malta.

“At face value, it looks like a lightly themed story but if you look deeper there are subtle messages throughout – racism, the patriarchy – but it is up to the audience what they take away from it.”

The other producers are Pierre Ellul and Coral Aiken.

Psaila Savona said Buhagiar was inspired by the story of her own aunt, Rita, who spent her whole life in service looking after her brother.

“Valerie wondered what would happen to such women if their brother had to pass away or choose another calling,” she said.

“And that is how the idea of the story came about.”

Filming took place across the island back in 2019 over a period of four weeks.

Carmen is played by British actress Natascha McElhone. And despite not being Maltese, the team knew she was perfect for the role.

“We still remember the particular time we set up a Zoom call with Natascha and Valerie in our living room,” Psaila Savona said.

“The energies were simply there and Natascha loved the script.

“Valerie was initially concerned because she is not your typical Maltese woman – she is tall and blonde – but, after that first call, all doubts were gone and we knew we had our Carmen,” she added.

Apart from McElhone and two Canadians, the rest of the actors are all Maltese, among them Pauline Fenech, Henry Zammit Cordina, Peter Galea and Paul Portelli.

Psaila Savona said the film was also the first for Michela Farrugia, known for her later role in another Maltese film Luzzu, which also caught numerous international awards.

“We discovered her during the auditions and loved her so much that we took a leap of faith by giving her one of the main parts even though she had no experience in front of the camera,” she said.

Pandemic delayed local screening

Ellul said the coronavirus pandemic impacted the film when the post-production house in Canada had to shut down for a while.

“When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, there was a massive line-up of all the productions that needed to be completed,” he said.

“Covid has had its effect also on the way people watch films.

“We still believe that the place to watch films is in the cinema, where you can get fully immersed in the story by watching it on the big screen. We hope that people will find joy in going back.”

A special premiere will take place at the Eden Cinemas on September 30, also followed by another Q&A session. The film will have a theatrical run at Eden from October 5.