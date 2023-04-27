Swieqi United president Dr Justin Fenech said that he was disappointed that the Malta Football Association has not taken seriously the welfare of young players by rescheduling the U-17 and U-21 women’s KO finals, pencilled to be played in less than 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, and said that he is seriously considering pulling out one of his teams from playing.

The Malta Football Association has scheduled the final of the U-21 final between Swieqi United and Hibernians, for Sunday at the Centenary Stadium, with kick-off set at 10am. Then the following day, Swieqi United will again be in action in the U-17 KO final against Raiders at the Marsascala Stadium, at 11am.

The issue revolves around the fact, that given the pool of players in the young age categories, clubs are forced to use the same players in different age groups, and this weekend Swieqi United could be forced to field some of their players in both matches, putting in danger their well-being.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt