The victim of a sword attack insisted that the aggressor was a childhood friend who surely did not know what he was doing after their week-long cocaine-sharing binge, a court heard.

The man was testifying when the compilation of evidence kicked off against Josef Grech, a 33-year-old Cospicua resident who was arraigned last month, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the victim, assaulting as well as insulting and threatening him.

Grech’s lawyers had immediately shed doubt upon his criminal intent at the time of the attack, requesting the court to appoint an expert to run toxicological tests on blood and if necessary, on hair samples of the accused.

The prosecution had explained that the accused and his friend had apparently been sharing cocaine for several days when Grech suddenly turned paranoid and struck the victim with a sword.

He managed to slip out of the house where the incident took place and arm bleeding profusely, made it to the police station where he told officers that he had been attacked.

When police headed to the Cospicua residence in Triq Madonna tal-Grazzja where the suspect lived, they found Grech seated on the doorsteps.

“I thought he [the victim] was the devil,” the man told police officers over and over when they asked what had happened.

The suspected aggressor was also taken to hospital since he was in no state to speak to investigators at the time.

He was subsequently discharged and arraigned.

He was remanded in custody in view of the nature of the charges, the fear of tampering with evidence and the fact that he was a drug addict who evidently needed help.

At the first hearing before the Magistrates’ Courts, the victim took the witness stand.

The man explained that he and Grech were longtime friends and before the sword attack had been consuming cocaine together for a week.

“He definitely didn’t know what he was doing when he hit me with the sword. 100%,” stressed the man.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri also testified.

On that Saturday morning he had been informed about a man who went to the Cospicua police station, bleeding from his injured arm and telling officers that he had been attacked by Grech.

The episode was recorded on police bodycams.

He then lost consciousness and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was in danger of dying on account of heavy bleeding.

As the sitting drew to an end the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, upheld the accused’s fresh request for bail under several conditions including a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €7,000.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo and Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.