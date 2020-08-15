A man from Attard has been charged with attempting to murder a man and steal his money in Ta’ Qali this week.



36-year-old Elliot Paul Busuttil appeared in court on Saturday and pleaded not guilty to charges.



Busuttil stands accused of stabbing a 57-year-old Bulgarian man who was found in Ta’ Qali lying on the ground in a pool of blood on Thursday night.



The man's wounds were initially considered to be life-threatening but police inspector Keith Arnaud told the court on Saturday that the victim’s condition was now stable.



Investigators had immediately identified Busuttil as the prime suspect and found him hiding in a block of apartments in Attard early on Friday morning.



Busuttil did not request bail and was remanded in custody by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, who presided over the court.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us