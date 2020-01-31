Brazilian forward Tarabai finds himself back in familiar surroundings after joining Hibernians for a third stint on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Tarabai, 31, started the 2019/2020 campaign with Birkirkara but struggled to leave an impact as he scored just two goals in seven outings with the Stripes.

Last Wednesday, Birkirkara had announced that they had reached an agreement with Tarabai to release him from his contract.

He has enjoyed a successful spell in Maltese football with Hibernians where he helped them win the Premier League title in season 2014-15 and two FA Trophies during his time with the Paola club.

At Hibs, Tarabai had forged a lethal scoring partnership with Jorginho, scoring 87 goals in 113 appearances with the Paolites in all competitions.

In just the Premier League, the Brazilian forward scored 69 goals and registered 30 assists in just 88 games during his spells at the Paolites, Birkirkar and Vittoriosa - his first club in Malta.

A statement released on the club's official Facebook page read: "Premier League side Hibernians have signed former striker Tarabai.This will be his third spell with the club. we wish TaraGol the best of luck!"

This signing comes days after Hibernians brought back Jorge Santos Silva.

Read: Jorge Santos Silva back at Hibernians

The Brazilian had a highly-successful spell in Maltese football which saw him first join Vittoriosa Stars where he made 24 appearances before joining Sliema Wanderers in the summer of 2011.

Birkirkara were his next club in 2012 before he returned home.

In 2013 he was back in Malta at Tarxien before joining Naxxar.

Two years later, he moved to Hibernians and was involved in the Paolites’ title run which saw them finish only behind to Valletta.

Hibernians are currently second on 30 points, four behind from leaders Floriana and this weekend they take on Sirens.