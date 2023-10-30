The tax refund scheme started in recent years will be retained next year, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said in the Budget speech.

The scheme, he said, was aimed at rewarding those in employment.

A table explaining the tax refunds scheme, with the highest refunds going to the lowest paid workers.

Workers will receive cheques of between €60 and €140, unchanged from this year, the highest being for those with the lowest incomes.

Some 250,000 people will benefit, at a cost for the government of €26 million.   

