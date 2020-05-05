Updated 10.30pm with MUT explanation below

A task force which is overseeing online teaching while schools are closed has agreed on a number of requirements for teachers to show what they are doing away from their classrooms.

The new requirements were announced by Education Minister Owen Bonnici in a Facebook post and appear to have dismayed several teachers, with some arguing that what is actually needed is to get pupils more interested and responsive to the online lessons.

Schools have been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. They will remain closed till the end of the current school year.

Bonnici wrote that at the beginning of each month, all teachers are required to send their schemes of work to their head of school along with a record of their work, week by week until the end of each month, explaining how their work is being adapted to the present situation.

The new requirements start from Monday May 11.

Lessons are to have an introduction, explanation, examples, practical and feedback. The teachers are to use the formats they have always used for schemes of work adapted to present circumstances. They must also show what means they are using to communicate with their pupils.

The minister thanked teachers for their 'excellent work' and reminded them to use teleskola.mt which now features 1,200 lessons.

In reactions to his post, one teacher complained that despite their efforts, some pupils acted like holidays had already started and did not submit their work or even communicate with their teacher.

Another complained of 'yet more paperwork' for teachers, saying it was no surprise that fewer people were opting for the teaching profession. Some of those heading the education sector had no idea what teachers were going through, she said.

Another teacher asked the minister to clarify. She observed that the minister had spoken of lesson plans whereas schools had asked them to submit a work plan.

Another teacher called for more focus on the pupils rather than the teachers. In secondary school, out of a whole class, only 5/6 students bothered to join an online lesson, she complained.

In the same vein, another teacher told the minister that what was needed was for pupils to send back the work they were asked to do, for correction.

Another teacher said online lessons were very different from classroom lessons and one could not, therefore, expect a traditional lesson plan. Online lessons brought up a whole new set of problems, including poor connections, pupils without microphones and a lack of feedback. The authorities needed to appreciate the efforts teachers were putting in in an alien situation rather than imposing new burdens on them.

The minister replied to most of the posts and thanked the teachers for their feedback, saying their efforts were appreciated and online teaching methods needed to continue to be improved.

MUT explains

The Malta Union of Teachers in a Facebook post later, told teachers that what had been agreed was that the scheme of work and record of work should be in the format educators have always used, just adapted to the present circumstances and indicating the online medium used. Two schemes of work and two records of work need to be done, for May and June respectively.

"Additional requirements made by the minister on how lessons should be structured should be ignored as they do not reflect what was agreed upon by the working group. Educators are professionals and do not need lessons from social media on how to do their work."

Teachers were asked to read the agreed circular and ignore comments made in the social media, 'including those by the minister.'