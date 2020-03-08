The Malta Union of Teachers said school attendance sheets had been reviewed to confirm the 12-year-old girl with coronavirus had not been to class since returning to Malta from Italy on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the girl’s family had told the authorities it had self-quarantined since returning from Italy through Rome.

Teachers, however, were quick to question whether the authorities had verified the information, insisting these should be reviewed to ensure the girl did not go to school upon her return.

“MUT has been in contact with the respective health and educational authorities and has received the confirmation that attendance data was checked, and the affected student and sibling have not attended school.

The affected student and her sibling are part of a school community

“MUT appeals for responsibility at this stage. The affected student and her sibling are part of a school community and they shall remain part of it. As educators we must be supportive and united to overcome this situation whilst taking all necessary precautions,” the union said in a statement.

Last week, Times of Malta had reported that some parents had to be called in to pick up their children from school after it emerged some students who should be in quarantine were attending class anyway.

On their part, parents were quick to call out teachers they said had been abroad in affected areas during the carnival holidays but who were not adhering to the self-quarantine directions.

