The Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers has complained it was not consulted on scenarios presented in a contingency syllabus implementation plan should schools stay closed after the summer recess.

The plan has been drafted by the Education Ministry and presents three scenarios for September – schools opening, schools opening with alternating groups of students and schools remaining shut.

Schools have been closed since March when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Malta.

The UPE said an initial meeting was held after the closure of schools which gave the general impression that the ministry was trying to find a solution to issues related to the next academic year.

But since then, the ministry had not engaged in any further discussions with the union, even when certain details were specifically requested, the UPE said.

Scenario 1: Normal reopening of schools

The UPE said that the normal reopening of schools was only possible if the number of COVID-19 active cases dropped significantly and community spread was contained.

The number of active cases had been much lower when schools were closed, it pointed out, adding that if the ministry insisted on opening schools with such numbers, it would take all necessary measures to safeguard members.

Scenario 2: Alternating students

The union said it was highly unrealistic to open schools with alternating groups of children as there would be chaos among parents who would have to find ways to ensure their children were adequately supervised when not at school.

Attending twice a week risked creating an “educational blackout” which would have “severe repercussions” on a future workforce.

Scenario 3: Schools not reopening

Were schools to stay shut, the UPE said, the ministry was insisting on live sessions which the union was against due to the risk of malicious use of online footage.

Online work was also increasing the educator’s workload with the traditional working hours being disregarded, the union claimed.

The union did not put forward any counter-proposals.