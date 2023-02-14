An emotional Malta’s Got Talent winner Kyran Bonello was celebrated by his school and family during a special event on Tuesday afternoon.

Some 440 form three and four St Theresa College students gathered in the courtyard with heart-shaped banners for the Valentine's Day event.

While the 14-year-old was aware of the school celebration, he was unaware that his family was also waiting in the wings to surprise him.

His proud grandmother described how the devout teenager had worried that his involvement in the talent contest might mean that he miss out on mass and other church functions.

Kyran Bonello singing at the celebrations. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

In a reference to his commitment to his faith, his headmaster presented him with a statue of St Lawrence to add to his collection of holy characters.

“Kyran gave us a message… believe in yourself, believe in your qualities, believe in your capabilities,” headmaster Mario Bugeja said in a short speech.

As a clip showing Kyran’s winning performance played from televisions on either side of the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers as they whistled, clapped and showed their support for their schoolmate.

Pupils carry hearts to celebrate their fellow student and winner of Malta's Got Talent. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some held posters saying "Well done Kyran" as well as photographs of their fellow pupil-turned-star.

When his family walked into the courtyard to join him, the teenager could no longer hold back his emotions.

“It’s like we are in a dream,” his father said as he struggled to find the words to express the special moment.

Kyran was presented with a gift by his headmaster. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The young man was also joined by Sarah Zerafa, the judge who hit the sought-after golden buzzer that catapulted him into the semi-finals.

After all the celebrations were over, Kyran sang his winning track, Ennio Morricone’s Nella Fantasia, as tears streaked his face.

Kyran won the national talent competition on February 4, beating finalists Street Elements, United Performers, Olivia Lillith, Guitar Projects, La Voix Harmonies and Sheron Grixti to the top spot.

Pupils hold a banner to celebrate Kyran Bonello's win. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Dancing Angels took home second while Beth came in third place.

The first edition of the contest in Malta, held in 2020, was won by father and son duo Jomike and Lydon's with their comedy lyrics makkjetti.