Ħamrun Spartans’ dream of turning their Victor Tedesco Stadium into a state-of-the-art sports complex is one step closer after the reigning football champions signed an agreement with the government to secure the stadium's ground rent for 49 years.

The event was held at the Victor Tedesco Stadium on Tuesday and was attended by Dr Clifton Grima, the Minister of for Education, Sport, Research, and Innovation, Ħamrun Spartans president Joseph Portelli and club CEO Marcel Bonnici as well as other club officials.

Spartans will pay a massively reduced ground rent fee on the stadium after they tapped a government scheme to subsidise the payment.

The club noted that other clubs and sporting associations had secured similar arrangements in the past.

Ground rent payments will go into a fund administered by SportMalta.

In a statement, the club said that the agreement would give it "peace of mind" while working on its stadium plans and "continue to create more space for other sporting disciplines such as basketball, futsal, bowls, volleyball as well as beach volleyball among others."

Ħamrun has said that it wants to transform the stadium into a sporting complex that can also be used by school students and nursery players. The club also has plans to commercialise the area, though club president Joseph Portelli has insisted that all profits will be retained by the club.

