A youth, who had a brush with police called in to investigate a fight on Friday morning, was granted bail upon his arraignment on Saturday.

The Marsa teen, whose name was banned under court order, landed in trouble after getting involved in a heated argument with a friend, some time after 6:30am on Friday, at Triq il-Qawra, St Paul’s Bay.

But when two police officers turned up on site, he allegedly reacted aggressively towards them.

The youth was arrested.

Today he was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to causing the other youth slight injuries, insulting and threatening the policemen, violently resisting arrest, refusing to supply his personal details as well as breaching the public peace.

He was also charged with refusing to obey legitimate orders and breaching the terms of a judgment handed down by another Magistrates’ Court few weeks ago.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the defence’s request for bail on various strict conditions.

The accused was not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses including friends who were eyewitnesses, he was barred from going to St Paul’s Bay and was to sign the bail book three times weekly.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €6,000.

Inspector Warren Galea prosecuted.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Natalino Caruana are defence counsel.