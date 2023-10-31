Two teenage boys have been charged with stealing a car from Ħamrun on Sunday evening when they were caught red-handed by police.

Ibrahim Alfreh, 18, from Santa Venera and a 15-year-old boy from Qormi, who were both born in Syria, pleaded guilty to the theft of a Volkswagen Polo.

Alfreh alone was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance cover and the possession of a knife.

Police Inspector Ian Vella, prosecuting, said that, on Sunday night, police were patrolling the Ħamrun area. When they drove through St Joseph High Road they noticed a car driving with the headlights off and stopped it.

They suspected that the car did not belong to the people in it.

The police called the owner who said the car had been stolen from outside her house.

The young men were arrested and arraigned.

Magistrate Nadine Lia, who presided over the arraignment, ordered a pre-sentencing report before handing down judgement.

She granted the boys bail against a €4,500 personal guarantee.

Alfreh was also bound by a €500 deposit after Magistrate Lia heard he worked, while the 15-year-old was not asked to leave a deposit since his mother, present in court, could not afford it.

Lawyer Martina Calleja and Francesco Refalo from the Attorney General’s office assisted in the prosecution. Legal aid lawyers Luke Valletta and Yanika Bugeja represented the teens.