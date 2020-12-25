A 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Ħamrun has been reported missing, the police said on Christmas Day.

Luana Borg was wearing a pink hoodie and black jacket and carrying a black backpack when she was last spotted. She has been known to wear a burka to avoid being recognised, the police said.

The police urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch, even confidentially, by calling 21224001 or 119 or by visiting a police station.

Borg has been reported missing on more than one occasion in the past, most recently just two weeks ago. She was found safe and sound one day later.