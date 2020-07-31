Two teenagers are to face murder and attempted murder charges when they appear in court on Friday evening.

The two youths, men aged 18 and 19, are the prime suspects in the shooting of cousins Saviour and Vince Gaffarena, who were found inside a car in Mqabba on Wednesday night.

Saviour Gaffarena was shot in the head and killed, while his cousin Vince was shot in the chest and face and is in hospital receiving treatment for his grievous injuries.

Police believe the men were shot in Qrendi but that one of the victims managed to drive to a spot close by in Mqabba, where the two men were found.

Investigators arrested the suspects hours later and on Friday police said they had found the murder weapon hidden inside a tree in a Kirkop field.

Police said on Thursday that they believed the shooting was related to drugs.

The two men are expected to be arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia at 6pm.