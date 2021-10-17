Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Sunday, with 11 of Malta's patients currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Of the patients in hospital, one is receiving intensive treatment.

The health authorities also reported 18 recoveries registered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 271.

On Saturday, authorities reported just eight new virus cases. There were 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital that day, with one of them inside Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

Booster doses continue to be administered to eligible people, with 32,904 such doses administered so far. In all, 852,233 vaccine doses have been administered.

Correction October 16: A previous version misstated the number of active cases.