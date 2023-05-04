Testimony by MP Rosianne Cutajar in her libel proceedings against Mark Camilleri was postponed on Thursday after her lawyers informed the court that she was indisposed.

The politician, who is currently over six months pregnant, was expected to testify against the author and former chairman of the Malta Book Council in the case triggered by a Facebook post Camilleri had uploaded two years ago.

In that post, Camilleri claimed that the MP had obtained money from 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech to defend him against the accusations he was facing and to attack Caruna Galizia’s investigative work.

The author is currently living abroad and the police have been ordered to take criminal action against him for publishing thousands of WhatsApp chats between Cutajar and the businessman in breach of a court order.

The publication of those chats brought about Cutajar’s resignation from the Labour parliamentary group.

A day after her resignation, Camilleri’s lawyer, Joseph Mizzi, asked the court presiding over the libel suit to authorise his client to testify via video conference.

Cutajar’s lawyer objected to that request, arguing that by allowing Camilleri to testify remotely the court would help the defendant evade justice.

The case was deferred to Thursday for the applicant to take the witness stand.

However, Cutajar’s lawyers on Thursday presented a medical certificate, informing the court that she was currently indisposed.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, adjourned the case to October.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are assisting Cutajar. Lawyer Joseph Mizzi is assisting Camilleri.