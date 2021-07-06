Malta has reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19, with the millionth swab test having been made in the past hours.

Swab tests were introduced in February 2020, initially at the hospital when the virus started gaining ground in mainland Europe. The first case in Malta was detected on March 7 that year. The first community testing centre opened in Mid-March.

Since then test centres have sprouted in several localities in Malta and Gozo and clinics for rapid, but less reliable, rapid tests were also set up in some locations. By April 2020 Malta's testing rate was among the top three in the world.

The test centres are backed by contact tracing teams to follow-up any people who test positive, advising them on their course of action while ordering self-isolation for anyone who came into contact with them.

The testing centres have become an essential service for hundreds of people, particularly those who work in the medical sector and in old people's homes. But negative tests have also become a requirement for travel.

All tests in the government centres have remained free of charge.

Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the milestone in a tweet on Tuesday and thanked all involved at the call centres, the testing centres and the laboratories.