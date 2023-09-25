At a time when we are all pretty mesmerised by the technological revolution that is taking place, at a breathless pace, across the globe, it suddenly seems implausible to even think about the human touch when it comes to everyday life.

It is that very touch, however, that actually changes everything, gives new perspectives and offers refuge to the various sectors of human society that need care, deserve equality and have the will to succeed in whichever line of work and artistic ambition they feel the call for.

I could hardly overlook this sentiment on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, the motor that drives many local voluntary organisations and hundreds of Maltese and Gozitan volunteers in various fields.

Without them, no measure of technological advancement can succeed, for it all begins from the heart, that feeling humans experience when helping other humans in need. History is replete with such instances of dedicated support and a genuine desire to be of service in a world that can often be confusing and misleading.

We are lucky to have experienced centuries of voluntary work in all spheres of life, a history that has given the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector the impetus it has needed during the past 15 years, when so much work has been successfully carried out among those sectors of society that needed it.

Since its inception, the council has been responsible for an impressive number of projects, gaining momentum with the passage of time, as the figures for the years from 2011 to 2023 amply show.

The number of annual projects and initiatives has, in fact, been doubled, from 60-a-year between 2011 and 2015 to already 120 this year. This brings the 15-year tally up to 1,710 projects, with €14.5 million of funding.

But, of course, it is not all about statistics. Voluntary work, in whichever form and volume, has a socio-economic value in every society. There could not have been the psychological switch from the complete disregard of the past to modern-day understanding of society without the instinctive approach of voluntary organisations and countless individuals whose input left an indelible mark on people and places everywhere.

One such local example is the Rabat Scout Group which, incredibly, goes back 110 years, fostering whole generations of young persons through team building, networking and resilience. All these qualities are essential today as we continue to strike a beneficial compromise between the new technology and the priceless, moving contact of the human touch.

Recently, I had the pleasure of joining the Rabat scouts in a joint exercise – which included abseiling – with the Rabat girl guides. This was aimed at establishing the values of resilient voluntary work through team building and networking, which can become so useful later in life.

The Mayo Clinic, an international network of millions of volunteers giving back to their countries through civic-minded activities, has long voiced its support for voluntary work as a remarkable process of personal enrichment with all its compensations and benefits. It is a process that helps build a community that is unlike any other.

Back to the 15th anniversary of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. This is made up of representatives from voluntary organisations and one from the government. It is the epitome of democratic and pluralistic societies.

The Report on the European Year of Volunteering, adopted in 2011 following its earlier approval by the European Parliament, describes volunteering as “an expression of active commitment and support, covering all kinds of formal and non-formal voluntary activity which is undertaken by a person’s own free will, choice and motivation without concern for financial gain”.

The council rightly points to the fact that, in Malta, volunteers cover the diverse areas of our society by being active in the social, educational and sports fields, in support of the environment and of animal welfare, in cultural and artistic activities, in the health, disability, social and humanitarian sectors; mostly at local level but also on overseas missions.

More importantly, there is no looking back. While the government remains steadfast in its proven commitment to voluntary work and voluntary organisations, the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector emphatically declares it intends to build its energy during the coming years by engaging more volunteers and guaranteeing the accreditation and valorisation of voluntary work within Maltese society.

There’s no denying AI will probably offer a helping hand to the voluntary sector in the not-so-distant future but it can never muster the sentimental and emotional impact of the human touch.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is Minister for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights.