Spazju Kreattiv has just launched its new programme for 2021/2022, which will feature over 550 events. Joseph Agius speaks to artistic director DANIEL AZZOPARDI, who discusses his role, the new offerings for the upcoming season and his vision for the creativity centre.

Daniel Azzopardi

JA: On your appointment as artistic director of Spazju Kreattiv last year, you said: “I look forward to working with the rest of the team to strengthen the Spazju Kreattiv brand by setting new quality standards.” You seemed to imply a managerial approach in recognising the space as a brand. Do you think you were successful in this endeavour?

DA: This is still the start of a long-term process but I can already see a decisive shift in the way we develop our programmes and the reception of our audiences. In the past months, the team at Spazju Kreattiv worked tirelessly to implement a vision that sees a more forthright involvement in the curation of selected proposals, commissioned ventures, strategic community work and international exchanges. All this despite a pandemic that has devastated the creative sector and the world at large.

If our efforts are deemed successful, only time will tell. But I can certainly vouch for our commitment to excel in our practices and give the fulfilling experience to the public.

JA: Many cultural centres look up to London’s Southbank Centre, a cultural complex devoted to different art forms that seem to come together cohesively and successfully. Is the ethos of the Spazju Kreattiv similar to that of its London counterpart or do you eventually intend it to be?

DA: The work done by Southbank Centre has been nothing short of remarkable but I consider our reality different and closer to organisations which are at the periphery.

By this I don’t only refer to the geographical aspect but also when it comes to the perception of the creative arts and involvement in policymaking. In fact, the past year has emphasised, if there was ever the need, how much Malta, when it comes to the creative arts, still operates at the fringes of the socio-political discourse.

We find ourselves in a reality wherein the arts community still struggles to be thoroughly acknowledged within a professional framework, an education system which sees the arts as a luxury rather than a necessity and, consequently, an industry which operates with evident limitations in job specialisation and production resources.

In view of this, Spazju Kreattiv has an even more crucial role to nurture talent, maximise on available resources, establish new strategic opportunities, facilitate a cohesive dialogue between stakeholders, champion inclusivity and promote artistic excellence in Malta and abroad.

JA: Last season’s programme included some major events in the Maltese cultural calendar. One can mention the stunning SURA exhibition of handcrafted dolls, literature and imagery and all. Other notable mentions are the theatrical production They Blew Her Up, penned by Herman Grech, which controversially explored the scenario of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Shaun Grech’s exhibition Dehumaneation, which intelligently explored the phenomenon of racism, xenophobia and violence in our country. How do you feel the public responded to these productions, despite the COVID-19 restrictions?

DA: One cannot not be proud of the fact that, despite all the odds against us, we managed to produce most of our planned programme of events in the midst of a pandemic.

This would not have been possible without the support of everyone involved. And this includes our patrons, who have shown unwavering support with their strong participation and understanding of the precarious situation.

Nonetheless, the imposed restrictions continue to cause big concerns, with most artists being more than ever dependent on public funds and unable to plan their own private ventures. We are also looking at a situation wherein schoolchildren and vulnerable people have been neglected of the opportunity to experience live arts events for more than a year.

The concerning impacts of this extended scenario are growing and it’s become paramount for the authorities to take note and prioritise the safe and coordinated return of live creative events to increased capacities.

JA: Does the forthcoming season’s programme consort with controversy? Any special mentions of productions that you think will stand out to ask uncomfortable questions?

DA: My understanding has always been that the arts should be inquisitive, even if that means tackling difficult subjects. As such, Spazju Kreattiv, through its creative endeavours remains a space for community encounters, opinion exchanges and constructive debates.

The new programme will again provide the opportunity for artists to experiment and showcase initiatives which speak, among others, of themes such as gender equality, migration, overdevelopment, feminism, post-pandemic depression and social deprivation.

“We hope that creatives and the public alike will engage with us and be part of this exciting Spazju Kreattiv experience”

We are also initiating a number of activities meant to nurture emerging talent and give them industry opportunities to excel. Similarly, we are curating a series of events for the elderly which are aimed at increasing social empowerment and inclusivity. On an international level, apart from a number of projects by foreign artists, including the returning residency programme, we are also engaging in a number of international collaborative ventures meant to raise our profile and improve our overall work.

JA: Being the artistic director of a cultural complex entails a balancing act that seeks to deliver ‘democratically’ on all the art forms under this one roof. Does your background in theatre get in the way of conjuring a balanced and varied annual programme?

DA: Despite my early formative years being concentrated on theatre and performance practice, the past 12 years have been centred around developing and managing a vast array of multidisciplinary projects.

With this in mind, it is the highly diverse programme proposition, which this year encapsulated over 550 events, that makes Spazju Kreattiv so unique and special.

Our season seeks to be representative of the local and international creative fora and indeed democratically provide the opportunities for different art forms and opinions to be presented.

Hence, apart from having a regular open call available, I also find it essential for the Spazju Kreattiv team to make itself available for artists and other communities to meet and exchange ideas.

It is this involvement with the community and understanding of the necessities of the sector which brings us closer to being increasingly representative.

JA: Do you envisage that Spazju Kreattiv can be taken to the next level, maybe already through the forthcoming season? Any new measures and approaches to be tackled? Do you plan on more successful engagement with the public, which means reaching out beyond the cultural and art-loving audience?

DA: As I said, listening and being more representative of the creative community and the audience at large is key to success. How can art be relevant if not by empowering the public to question and debate?

Consequently, the strategy set forth last year around the three pillars of artistic excellence, community outreach and internationalisation, is one which looks to engage with artists in developing their ideas and for the public to be directly participative in this creative discourse.

Many of the events we have planned, such as the new commissioned projects, the consolidation of existing strands like the ŻiguŻajg season for children and the arthouse cinema programme, the opportunities for showcasing and mentoring new talents and our partnerships beyond our shores are clear of the direction taken.

This is further emphasised by the consolidation of our digital presence, through scheduled VoD options, live-streamings, podcasts, online galleries and virtual tours, which is meant to remain as an essential part of our work.

With all these ventures being introduced, we hope that creatives and the public alike will engage with us and be part of this exciting Spazju Kreattiv experience.

