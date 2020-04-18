In the last seven years, the government has faced many challenges and took several important and bold decisions which have undoubtedly shaped Malta and strengthened it as a modern and liberal democratic society.

One of the challenges we are currently facing is the implementation of important institutional reforms of the Constitution of Malta and other laws.

We have received several recommendations from the Venice Commission, some of which we wholly agree with, others which we have debated vis-à-vis their validity within the local socio-political context and others that we can implement with amendments while respecting our long-standing legal traditions.

Under the new Robert Abela administration, where I was given the justice portfolio, I have made it a top priority to implement these important reforms.

As a government, we have consulted, accepted criticism, further amended where required and moved forward. We are working hand in hand with the Venice Commission and the European Commission.

Throughout this process leading to the eventual approval of the proposed reforms, I will continue to engage with civil society. I will continue listening to their concerns and make changes if need be.

However, at the end of the day, everyone must understand that the government is ultimately entrusted by the electorate, to whom it is accountable, to take the final decisions.

The government is committed to fixed deadlines, which it has every intention to adhere to. I can assure everyone that, at the opportune moment, the free press and civil society will have every chance to scrutinise the entire process.

This goodwill from our part is reinforced by the measures that we have already taken.

It has been the prime minister’s constitutional prerogative to select the new chief justice without the need for consultation or agreement with the opposition; but now, and for the first time in Malta’s history, Robert Abela has put that practice aside.

Instead, we have worked with our opposition counterparts to select a candidate, on whom we can finally all agree is the best person for this very important institutional role.

The enormity of this decision is not one which should be underestimated. After all, the role of chief justice is one of the most important in any democratic state, namely the head of the judicial pillar.

I have worked hard to ensure that this consensus is reached. This is an example ‘par excellence’ of leading by example, not only drafting bills and amendments to the Constitution, but even implementing them through a process of consensus-building a priori. This, of course, does not mean that we compromised in any way.

The decision to put forward Judge Mark Chetcuti’s candidature for chief justice was not one reached out of compromise but rather out of conviction. One of the most divisive issues of the past few years has now become a cornerstone of unity and consensus, and this historic step is only the very first in our ongoing quest towards national unity and reconciliation.

By demonstrating our country’s ability for bipartisan agreement on such vital matters, we are sending a clear message of intent, both to our European partners, as well as globally, thus further strengthening our international reputation.

To conclude, these reforms will not be conducted due to any failure within the current system but rather to ensure that we continue strengthening our nation and our democracy. All effective democracies evolve and also require to update their institutions from time to time.

Ultimately, it is with such a reputation that Malta, the smallest EU member state within a highly politically turbulent Mediterranean basin, can continue to attract important foreign investment, with all the benefits this brings.

The prime minister and I are determined to do all we can to make this happen, for the good of each and every citizen of Malta and Gozo.

We will surprise everyone with the bold reforms and the fast momentum with which they will be implemented. I can assure everyone that the best is yet to come!

Edward Zammit Lewis, Minister for justice, equality and governance