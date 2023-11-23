Moviment Graffitti said on Thursday it is extremely worried about a government strategy to attract more superyachts to Malta. This also included land reclamation.

In a statement, the group said its position on such projects remained crystal clear:

"Neither our coast nor the sea should be considered a source of income for private interests, given that these are the few places remaining for public enjoyment."

Maltese lands and waters should stop being exploited for the profits of the few at the detriment of the public, it said.

Unveiling a vision document on Tuesday, Transport Minister Farrugia said: "We know what infrastructure the country needs in the maritime industry: more marinas, professional marinas and professional services".

Graffitti said that as a result of the proposed strategy, more yachts will end up occupying the little space Malta has left for the peaceful enjoyment of the public.

It said that in the last 16 years, the number of superyachts (longer than 24m) registered in Malta has grown by more than 10 times, from 100 to 1,100.

According to Farrugia, this is contributing to the economy and generating employment.

However, he has so far failed to explain how Malta was reaping the benefits from this industry, considering especially how the same strategy document stipulated that skilled workers in this sector have been on a constant decline, Graffitti noted.

It said the strategy document also stated that various consultations have taken place with the superyacht industry.

"Unfortunately, no consultation has yet taken place with the most important stakeholder - the public.

"The strong public outcry against the previously proposed yacht marina in Marsascala is enough evidence that the public is fed up with the taking up of public land, the exploitation of the environment, and now, our coastline and sea as well. "

Graffitti added that Farrugia failed to say how the proposed growth of the superyacht industry is in line with the so-called "green transition".

"In essence, it’s clear these two are incompatible. Apart from taking huge amounts of space, superyachts also pollute both sea and air. Even with good regulations, superyachts still contribute to the destruction of natural biodiversity. Furthermore, their engines emit tons of carbon dioxide, as well as other gases and toxic particles." it said.

Graffitti insisted that any major decision that will influence the environment and quality of life should be taken only if it is in the public interest.

"The public does not need, nor does it want, yacht marinas for the rich, or land reclamation projects that would generate more land speculation.

"Should the government continue supporting the ‘needs’ of the rich instead of the needs of the general public, we are ready to side with the people in their ongoing fight against the exploitation of our scarcely remaining land, our coast, and our seas," Graffitti said.