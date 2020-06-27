I wasn’t so much unhappy as unsettled over the voucher silliness. My unease was not so much at the silliness of the government but more so at the over the top silliness of the responses, especially much of the expat response. The levels of indignation, disgust and even rage were truly amazing. It appeared as if ‘Vouchergate’ had become the defining issue in relations between expat groups and Maltese society.

Many of the exchanges on social media were frequently nothing short of vitriolic, with claim and counterclaim vying with each other for the silliest of the silly. And all over a bunch of vouchers!

But, as we know and as was evident, there was much below the surface – on both sides. For me, the iceberg below was the nature and practice of multiculturalism and, more importantly, interculturalism. And, in these days of tinderbox populism and toxic nationalism, that particular iceberg has titanic dimensions with the potential to hole and sink any ship.

So why were so many knickers in a proverbial twist over this apparently ‘crucial’ issue? Why are claims being made that expats are departing Malta in part as a result? I can think of many serious reasons why one might choose to exit Malta – low-level corruption and high-level criminality, environmental hooliganism, wild west construction etc. But voucher distribution?

Sadly, the debacle reveals much about the lack of understanding of what it means to be and to live in a multicultural society

The first serious argument offered for the fuss is that the issue amounted to nothing less than state-sponsored discrimination and, in truth, it was – albeit of a trivial and frankly laughable kind. Anyone who has lived in Malta for any appreciable time will recognise the phenomenon. When in need of a populist lift or the need to play to various galleries, many Maltese politicians choose the easy option – ‘kick a foreigner’. It goes down very well in certain circles.

This phenomenon is wildly popular among similar politicians in the UK, the US, Germany, Italy, Brazil, India etc. But it rarely gets really serious except when applied to that one group of foreigners, those characterised by their colour. In this context, many who rail against discrimination on issues such as vouchers are happy to defend discrimination and worse when it comes to those ‘other’ migrant groups.

Sadly, the debacle reveals much about the lack of understanding of what it means to be and to live in a multicultural society. Multiculturalism is an irreversible (and for me a most welcome) reality worldwide (including here in Malta) and of necessity includes the co-existence of diverse cultures including ‘racial’ (that frequently used yet meaningless term), religious or cultural groups.

It embraces customs and behaviours, cultural values and ways of thinking. It implies a society where all the different groups have approximately equal rights and chances and where such rights are not selectively applied or ignored.

Shoppers at the Valletta Waterfront. 'Vouchergate' has brought shrill exchanges to the fore, writes Colm Regan. Photo: Shutterstock

On the other hand, interculturalism goes beyond multiculturalism in promoting ever-increasing contact, real integration resulting in a mutual belonging of both nationals and non-nationals, to a shared civic ethos and to a refashioned citizenship.

‘Vouchergate’ is but another example of the unwillingness of too many locals and foreigners on these islands to embrace the reality of either a tolerant multiculturalism or a much more productive, shared and inclusive future. Instead we have the shrill exchanges of petty nationalism and feigned but highly selective indignation.

The future challenges we face from climate change to the despoliation of nature; from systemic inequality and racism (and the violence that characterises both) to the threat of self-seeking populism and greed will require an appreciation and acceptance of such interculturalism.

Together, we really need to get a grip and to grow up. Let us not fall into the silliness, the underlying ugliness and the ultimate xenophobia unleashed by this pathetic voucher virus.