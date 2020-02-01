In this entrepreneurship episode, from the Becoming Great podcast series, co-hosts Erik Bergman and Emil Ekvardt discuss engagement and traction on social media.

Bergman has grown from nothing to 75,000 followers on Instagram in three months. A Malta-based multimillionaire, Bergman was recently interviewed by Times of Malta about his initiative to donate $1 for every comment he receives on an Instagram post about the environment, up to a maximum of $1 million.

Bergman, who has tried hard since 2010 on social media, failed multiple times, and in this podcast he discusses his four-step path to success.

How can social media be used as a tool to scale a personal brand or business? Where does one start and, more importantly, find the motivation to persevere?

Learn from Bergman's mistakes and see what he changed to reach success in 2019.

Becoming Great is an explorative podcast about the literal and sometimes spiritual journey to becoming the world’s most innovative and controversial charitable organisation — Great