The hunters’ lobby, which already holds a severe grip on both political parties, has found a novel way to defy the EU directives on trapping. According to a legal notice published in the past weeks, the trapping season has now been substituted by a “research season”, in what is a poorly disguised bid to avoid further European court action against Malta.

In the run-up to Malta’s accession to the EU, the hunting lobby – or, rather, its votes – was mired in a contentious struggle between the two parties. In spite of reassurances provided to hunters by the then-PN government, the EU has increasingly taken a dim view of this ‘pastime’. As pressure from the European Commission mounted, Malta’s repeated flaunting of hunting and trapping rules eventually led to the launch of infringement proceedings.

But while the EU seems intent on punishing Malta in court, the hunters’ lobby has become unstoppable on the ground. This is largely down to the fact that Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, himself a hunter, gets to regulate hunting instead of Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, once again, in breach of the EU Birds Directive.

The Environmental and Resources Authority has been completely eliminated and its powers handed over to the Wild Birds Regulation Unit. Besides employing a number of hunters itself, the poorly-equipped unit has shown no enthusiasm whatsoever in enforcing the “research” season.

In addition to illegal trapping sites mushrooming around the islands and the much-publicised killing of flamingos, there have also been reports of ramblers being shot at by hunters. While the hunters’ federation, FKNK, remains silent, refusing to even condemn such incidents, Camilleri and the government shirk responsibility for fear of upsetting an electoral lobby which, as things stand, has little reason to vote PN.

Camilleri, often seen carrying his trademark grin, may think he can smile his way through EU regulations and keep his voters happy. But there is no guarantee that his latest stunt will go his way.

What is clear, however, is that any action taken by the EU will come at a cost to be borne by the Maltese taxpayer. Besides this, there’s the unquantifiable damage to our international reputation. Judging by the reaction of many Labour MPs, MEPs and commentators to foreign media reports about Malta, including their scathing attacks on environmentalists interviewed by the international media, it is clear that the defence of our national reputation is a priority.

But this is clearly not the case, as MEP Alex Agius Saliba decided to lend Camilleri a helping hand by wishing the “researchers a successful trapping season”. This statement is as laughable as calling a trapper a researcher, although one wonders whether Agius Saliba really knows the difference between the two.

Clint Camilleri: a minister for Gozo who has also, inexplicably, been made responsible for hunting. Photo: DOI

Not that Camilleri has ever needed helping hands. Loyal to Robert Abela since the beginning of the Muscat succession campaign, the young minister has been anything but a “ġbejna”, as Marlene Farrugia had once referred to him in parliament.

That loyalty saw Camilleri being gifted the hunting portfolio in full breach of an EU directive; after that, he went on to engineer the controversial handing over of Aħrax and Miżieb to the FKNK.

That was one of many fine rabbits Camilleri pulled out of his hat. However, he cannot believe that everyone is as gullible as to confuse trapping and research, neither in Malta, nor at the EU.

Camilleri’s Cheshire grin may accompany him wherever he goes but it’s become a sign of his wanton arrogance. Eventually, it will come back at a cost to his own taxpayers and Malta’s prized reputation.